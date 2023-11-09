QHS puts on ‘White Christmas’ fall celebration musical

QUINCY (WGEM) - Wednesday was opening night for Quincy Senior High School’s fall celebration musical.

The musical is “White Christmas” and the students believe the play has a better meaning of love and a sense of family.

The story, showcased in the 1954 movie with Bing Crosby and was later adapted to the stage where it won two Tony awards, shows a story about entertainers trying to save a retired army commander’s inn in Vermont.

“I think the best part about the Quincy High School musical is that we really have students from all over the student body and about 150 kids involved with the show, whether that be the cast, the crew or the pit,” said Debbie Johnson, Director of Q12 Music at Quincy Senior High School. “They really come together to create something very artistic.”

She said, the cast and crew members are more than excited to put on the musical.

You can see the play at QHS Theater at 7 p.m. from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11 and at 2 p.m. on Nov. 12.

Tickets are on sale now.

