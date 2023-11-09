QND students donate over 8K food items to local charity

By Josef Lawler
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -Students at Quincy Notre Dame High School donated 8,600 non-perishable food items and had some fun while doing it.

Thursday marked the second annual “Canstruction” all-school competition, where students had to construct a tower with the items they collected for the food drive.

Students were responsible for donating the items their team used to build their structure. Following the competition, all the canned and boxed goods went straight to Quincy Catholic Charities.

Catholic Charities Area Director, Kevin Williams said the support that the student base has given will go a long way.

“All of the stuff that they’ve collected along this whole time, that’s coming to Quincy Catholic Charities. You know, and then we take all of that and we distribute it out to the entire community.” Williams said, “So, it’s not just going to us, it’s really helping the entire community.”

Director of Christian Formation at QND, Mike Young said that this is a way they teach their students the benefits of giving beyond themselves.

“It just provides that, like I said, very tangible hands-on way of hopefully making the connection for them that giving is something that, you know, we’re all called to do and that it’s something that becomes life-long,” Young said.

The food supplied to Quincy Catholic Charities will go to their food pantry, which is open from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday.

