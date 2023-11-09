Quiet and Mild

Temps will be well above the average next week (Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - High pressure will be building in and that will scour out any cloud cover for the region. It will also keep us in a dry forecast pattern. While the temperatures will be on the cool side down below the freezing mark on Saturday morning, a warming trend will begin this weekend. Normal daytime high temperatures of this time of year top out in the mid-50s. We will be well above that next week. Temperatures will be running 10 to 15° above normal. We may see another run of 70-degree high temps next week. The forecast continues to look to be on the dry side with a little if any chance of rain for the next 7 to 10 days.

