Quincy Park Board tables riverfront funding request

QUINCY (WGEM) - Wednesday evening resembled a deja vu moment for the future of Quincy’s riverfront.

The Quincy Park Board once again voted to table the possibility of funding new developments.

The Quincy Riverfront Development Corporation is asking for $350,000 from three governing boards - the Quincy Park Board, city council and Adams County Board.

The money would be used to bury power lines along the riverfront.

The hope is to re-develop Quincy’s riverfront to attract visitors to generate economic growth.

The park board voted to table the request both last month and at Wednesday’s meeting.

Commissioners cited a need to be fiscally conservative at a time when future finances aren’t clear.

“We have a number of factors affecting our upcoming budgets,” Quincy Park Board Vice President Mark Philpot said. “One of those being the personal property replacement tax. Those are funds we receive from the Illinois Department of Revenue. We received notification not too long ago that those funds we’ll be receiving are going to be adjusted. We’re going to be in a position where we’ll have to pay some of that funding back. So that’s going to directly affect the on-hand capitol we have for any projects we have upcoming. So, anything that’s outside of the current budget, we’re going to be in trouble if we’re not fiscally responsible.”

Commissioners tabled the riverfront funding request indefinitely.

The board also approved two general obligation bonds - one for capital improvements and the other to irrigate Westview Golf Course.

Work for the golf course is expected to begin in early spring.

