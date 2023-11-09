Salvation Army announces 2023 Tree of Lights Christmas Campaign

QUINCY (WGEM) - Coming off a record-breaking campaign last year that raised over $507,000, the Salvation Army’s 2023 Tree of Lights Christmas Campaign is in full swing following the kickoff event Thursday afternoon.

This year’s campaign chairs, Hal and Kathy Oakley, have set a goal of $435,000.

With around $30,000 already contributing to that total, all of the funds raised through this campaign will go directly to families in need in the Quincy community through food boxes, angel tree gifts, the shelter and much more.

The Oakley family is involved within the Quincy community and said they are proud to have been selected to be a part of this year’s campaign.

“It’s a great honor to be the chairs of the campaign, and we look forward to ringing the bells.” Kathy Oakley said, “As two people who grew up here in Quincy we’ve seen the great things the Salvation Army has done in Quincy for a long time, and it’s an honor to be a part of that.”

The need in Quincy, especially around the holidays, is overwhelming. The shelter is at full capacity on most nights, and Salvation Army officials said more people than ever are reaching out for help.

As campaign chairs, the Oakley family recognizes the pertinent need and encourages anyone willing and able to volunteer to ring bells and or donate to the cause to do so.

“Unfortunately, when you get into the winter months, in particular the holidays, you have a combination of bad weather, maybe difficult home circumstances.” Hal Oakley said, “So, the needs are even greater, and so our community calls upon the Salvation Army to step forward and help those more acute needs.”

If you are interested in volunteering to ring bells this season, you can register here.

