Ways you can weatherize your home this winter

QUINCY (WGEM) - As temperatures come down, your heating bill will be going up over the next several months.

However, there are ways you can save some money each month by weatherizing your home.

To weatherize is to make a house or other building resistant to cold weather, and there are several easy and effective ways you can do this for your home this winter.

It’s important to cover your air conditioner with a covering such as a well-fitting tarp, regularly clean your gutters in fall to ensure proper water drainage and seal your windows with weather-stripping to prevent any cold drafts.

According to Mark Schneider, Two Rivers Regional Council Marketing Consultant, weatherizing your home isn’t a “one and done” process - you’ll need to regularly check to make sure your house is prepped to withstand the elements.

“I would recommend once a month, just checking things,” said Schneider. “Checking your vents, checking your air returns, making sure the air is flowing freely. I have a dog, so making sure that there’s not pet hair clogging things up.”

Officials say that if in the event you need to use a gas-powered generator during a power outage, you have to have it outside of your house and garage to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

For more information on weatherizing your home this winter, visit Two Rivers’ website.

