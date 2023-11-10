Applications for a Missouri program providing loans will re-open next year

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - MOBUCKS, a loan program for small businesses, farmers and local governments has been shut down since May of this year, but program applications will re-open on Jan. 2, 2024.

It is an 800-million-dollar program that can lower interest rates by up to 30 percent for borrowers, which can give people a boost when starting a business.

However, according to Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek, officials are also seeking a boost to help put more money into the program.

“Going forward, we also hope that we’ll have a 400-million-dollar additional infusion of funds in the program,” said Malek. “For which we will be prefiling a bill in both the house and in the senate.”

You can find more information regarding MOBUCKS applications here.

