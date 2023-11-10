Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 11, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Sharon Sandidge

Tom Howard

James Johnson

Matt Fessler

Courtney Lockett

Dream Nilsson

Lathan Scesny

Noah Ray

Melissa Norton

Vince Niekamp

Janice LaCroix

Gus Dietrich

Fred Frericks

Scot Duesdieker

Kori Klauser

Bryan Knorr Kanore

Alexis Jones

Patricia Hainline

Cindy Keeten

Donna Marlowe

Natalie Taylor

Annie Burling

Joe & Gena Beaber

Heather and Ricky Starr

Marvin & Shirley McCollum

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 10, 2023

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WGEM Staff
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: November 10, 2023

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
November 10, 2023.

Shared Video

WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 11, 2023

Updated: 4 hours ago
WGEM News Today

Shared Video

WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 10, 2023

Updated: 4 hours ago
WGEM News Today

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: November 9, 2023

Updated: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:43 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
November 9, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 9, 2023

Updated: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Shared Video

WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 9, 2023

Updated: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
WGEM News Today

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: November 8, 2023

Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
November 8, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 8, 2023

Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 8, 2023

Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
WGEM News Today