Fatal motorcycle crash at 12th and Chestnut
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A motorcyclist died after colliding with a pickup truck Friday afternoon at 12 and Chestnut in Quincy.
Police stated the motorcyclist was traveling east on Chestnut around 3 p.m. when it struck the pickup as its driver was turning at the 12th Street intersection.
According to police, the driver of the pickup was treated for non-serious injuries at the scene.
The intersection was shut down momentarily as the scene was cleared.
Police stated the crash is under investigation.
