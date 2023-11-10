Fatal motorcycle crash at 12th and Chestnut

QUINCY (WGEM) - A motorcyclist died after colliding with a pickup truck Friday afternoon at 12 and Chestnut in Quincy.

Police stated the motorcyclist was traveling east on Chestnut around 3 p.m. when it struck the pickup as its driver was turning at the 12th Street intersection.

According to police, the driver of the pickup was treated for non-serious injuries at the scene.

The intersection was shut down momentarily as the scene was cleared.

Police stated the crash is under investigation.

