Fatal motorcycle crash at 12th and Chestnut

12 and chestnut motorcyclist crash between pickup and motorcycle.
12 and chestnut motorcyclist crash between pickup and motorcycle.(WGEM)
By Garrett Bevans and WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A motorcyclist died after colliding with a pickup truck Friday afternoon at 12 and Chestnut in Quincy.

Police stated the motorcyclist was traveling east on Chestnut around 3 p.m. when it struck the pickup as its driver was turning at the 12th Street intersection.

According to police, the driver of the pickup was treated for non-serious injuries at the scene.

The intersection was shut down momentarily as the scene was cleared.

Police stated the crash is under investigation.

