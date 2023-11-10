Festival of Lights prepares for its 2023 opening

QUINCY (WGEM) - Festival of Lights organizers have been busy setting up for the opening this year despite a few challenges faced along the way.

This year was tough on Festival of Lights staff since they’ve had several thefts over the last few months.

The Festival of Lights begins its 5th year with the Park District and they plan to open in a few weeks, even with a couple of setbacks.

Staff said they’re grateful to receive a lot of support and donations from the community to ensure the holiday tradition continues.

Staff said they’ve never experienced this many thefts before and they’re especially thankful for one company to help them through their adversity.

“There was a significant amount of thefts which is something that we really haven’t seen, certainly to that degree ever before,” said Festival of Lights President Eric Dooley.

“We’ve had some very kind people come forward and help us overcome those challenges. J.M. Huber came forward with replacing the wire that was stolen,” Dooley said.

Staff said J.M. Huber replaced 13,000 square feet of wire that would’ve cost them thousands of dollars to replace.

The Festival of Lights will open from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

RELATED: Thousands of dollars in stolen Festival of Lights equipment lead to multiple investigations

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.