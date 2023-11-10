Hamilton community offers free lunch for veterans

Event organizer Debra Whitaker said the event is a way to give back to the men and women who...
Event organizer Debra Whitaker said the event is a way to give back to the men and women who protect our country.(WGEM Staff)
By Josef Lawler
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Illinois (WGEM) - Ahead of Veterans Day, volunteers in Hamilton offered a free soup lunch for veterans at the community center.

Event organizer Debra Whitaker said the event is a way to give back to the men and women who protect our country.

This is the third annual luncheon. Whitaker said she began doing these lunches in remembrance of her late son who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

All of the different soups were made a donated by individuals throughout the Hamilton community. Participants got to try the different soups and vote on which they thought was best.

Veterans like Donald Boecker said events like these make his day.

“To see how people really appreciate us. We’ve went around to three different places today so far and I’m getting pretty full,” Boecker said, “But, I really enjoy it, getting out and visiting and talking to people and stuff.”

Whitaker hopes to continue this event in the years to come.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents react to newly hired social studies teacher Smyser
Parents react to Marion County R-II Schools hiring former Palmyra football coach
Pleasant Hill CUSD
Pleasant Hill schools provide mental health resources after student death
Around 1:50 a.m., the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office requested the Illinois State Police...
McDonough County inmate dead after in-custody altercation
Giorgio Raad
Quincy man arrested for alleged grooming and sexual exploitation of a child
Through the day, we will gradually have some increasing clouds.
Noticeably cooler today and especially tonight

Latest News

This year has been tough on Festival of Lights staff since they’ve had several thefts over the...
Festival of Lights prepares for its 2023 opening
The volunteer services spend a lot of time helping organize parties and events at the veterans...
Staff and volunteers make a difference at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy
The funds raised go directly to help individuals and families within the community.
Lee County Red Kettle campaign aims for $100K
Unity Veterans Day program
Unity High School students and staff observe Veterans Day