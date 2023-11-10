Hamilton community offers free lunch for veterans

HAMILTON, Illinois (WGEM) - Ahead of Veterans Day, volunteers in Hamilton offered a free soup lunch for veterans at the community center.

Event organizer Debra Whitaker said the event is a way to give back to the men and women who protect our country.

This is the third annual luncheon. Whitaker said she began doing these lunches in remembrance of her late son who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

All of the different soups were made a donated by individuals throughout the Hamilton community. Participants got to try the different soups and vote on which they thought was best.

Veterans like Donald Boecker said events like these make his day.

“To see how people really appreciate us. We’ve went around to three different places today so far and I’m getting pretty full,” Boecker said, “But, I really enjoy it, getting out and visiting and talking to people and stuff.”

Whitaker hopes to continue this event in the years to come.

