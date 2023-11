Hospital report: November 10, 2023

Deaths:

Tammy Denise Bush, age 63, of Hannibal, died on Nov. 8 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Joni L. Stockhecke, age 63, of Quincy, died on Nov. 7 at Blessing Hospital.

Everett Mayfield, age 85, of Quincy, died on Nov. 6 in Albuquerque, NM.

Joner “Pete” Junior Brown, age 69, of Keokuk, died on Nov. 7 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

Births:

Christopher Ulrich and Hannah Brinkman of Quncy welcomed a boy.

Christian and April Rhodes of Hannibal welcomed a girl.

Kameran and Micah Knaff of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.