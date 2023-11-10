John Wood Community College hosts CPR class

JWCC hosts CPR class for the public.
JWCC hosts CPR class for the public.(WGEM)
By Garrett Bevans and WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023
QUINCY (WGEM) - John Wood Community College held a CPR course Thursday night.

The course costs around 100 dollars and teaches to assess scenes safely and administer first aid if needed. Those who completed the course tonight also received CPR and First Aid certifications from this course.

“I love seeing community members get the knowledge to save lives. I think that its important we reach out be able to help as many people as possible” says Sarah Straza, an administrative specialist of allied health sciences and emergency services at John Wood Community College.

To learn more about JWCC classes and courses, click here.

