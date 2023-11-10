Lee County first responders unveil new digital radio system

Lee County New Radio System
Lee County New Radio System(WGEM)
By Blake Sammann
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTROSE, Ia. (WGEM) - Lee County first responders now have a better way to communicate with each other.

Official said their new radio system became fully operational on Thursday.

LeeComm director Tony Keefe said work began back in 2017 to replace the county’s old VHF system with a new digital one.

He said the new system increases coverage for portable radios which used to have only 35 percent coverage, now it’s up to 98 percent.

He said the new system also has much better reception and voice quality.

“It’s so much easier to communicate,” Keefe said. “It sounds clear, it sounds like you’re just calling on a cell phone, you don’t get a lot of static, you don’t get, we call it a lot of skip, we don’t get a lot of traffic from other counties anymore.”

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber said their old VHF system was just weeks away from total failure when they switched over last December.

He said deputies used to have to point their radios towards towers to get a signal and the age of the system also meant they had to order replacement parts off eBay.

Weber said the lack of coverage on portable radio would hamstring communication in critical situations.

“One was a missing person in Shimek State Forest,” Weber said. “When we’re organizing a search and rescue of someone who is missing, you’ve got to have radio coverage, you have to and there was nothing.”

He said their digital platform also now allows them to communicate directly with the Iowa State Patrol, something they couldn’t do before.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents react to newly hired social studies teacher Smyser
Parents react to Marion County R-II Schools hiring former Palmyra football coach
Pleasant Hill CUSD
Pleasant Hill schools provide mental health resources after student death
Around 1:50 a.m., the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office requested the Illinois State Police...
McDonough County inmate dead after in-custody altercation
Giorgio Raad
Quincy man arrested for alleged grooming and sexual exploitation of a child
Through the day, we will gradually have some increasing clouds.
Noticeably cooler today and especially tonight

Latest News

Monroe City has overcome a key hurdle in addressing utility billing issues.
Monroe City council approves new hires
JWCC hosts CPR class for the public.
John Wood Community College hosts CPR class
Illinois House passes bill lifting nuclear power plant moratorium
Illinois State Capitol in Springfield.
Illinois veto session ends, no action to save Invest in Kids Program