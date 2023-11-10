Lee County first responders unveil new digital radio system

MONTROSE, Ia. (WGEM) - Lee County first responders now have a better way to communicate with each other.

Official said their new radio system became fully operational on Thursday.

LeeComm director Tony Keefe said work began back in 2017 to replace the county’s old VHF system with a new digital one.

He said the new system increases coverage for portable radios which used to have only 35 percent coverage, now it’s up to 98 percent.

He said the new system also has much better reception and voice quality.

“It’s so much easier to communicate,” Keefe said. “It sounds clear, it sounds like you’re just calling on a cell phone, you don’t get a lot of static, you don’t get, we call it a lot of skip, we don’t get a lot of traffic from other counties anymore.”

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber said their old VHF system was just weeks away from total failure when they switched over last December.

He said deputies used to have to point their radios towards towers to get a signal and the age of the system also meant they had to order replacement parts off eBay.

Weber said the lack of coverage on portable radio would hamstring communication in critical situations.

“One was a missing person in Shimek State Forest,” Weber said. “When we’re organizing a search and rescue of someone who is missing, you’ve got to have radio coverage, you have to and there was nothing.”

He said their digital platform also now allows them to communicate directly with the Iowa State Patrol, something they couldn’t do before.

