Lee County Red Kettle campaign aims for $100K

The funds raised go directly to help individuals and families within the community.
The funds raised go directly to help individuals and families within the community.(WGEM Staff)
By Josef Lawler
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEOKUK (WGEM) - The Salvation Army in Lee County kicked off their Red Kettle campaign Friday morning at a Hy-Vee in Keokuk.

The Keokuk Fire Department had a flag on display and the Keokuk American Legion was present.

The funds raised go directly to help individuals and families in the community.

Salvation Army Captain, Linda Faye Jones said in Lee County, needs are rising drastically, especially among families.

Donations will help supply clothing, rent and utility assistance, food, and more to residents in need throughout the county.

“To understand the need, last year the Salvation Army served 653 children in Lee County. A total of, I think it was 371 families.” Captain Jones said, “So we really do appreciate all that they can give to us, especially at this time, but again, all year long.”

Captain Jones said even a penny can go a long way.

“The funds that come in during this time help us to do the most good all year long and so we are very grateful.” Captain Jones said, “Our goal this year is $100,000 and so we appreciate every penny that goes into that kettle.”

Red Kettles can be found outside both Hyvee and farm and home starting Friday through December 23rd.

If you are interested in volunteering to ring bells, there are many vacant spots. You can find registration information here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents react to newly hired social studies teacher Smyser
Parents react to Marion County R-II Schools hiring former Palmyra football coach
Pleasant Hill CUSD
Pleasant Hill schools provide mental health resources after student death
Around 1:50 a.m., the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office requested the Illinois State Police...
McDonough County inmate dead after in-custody altercation
Giorgio Raad
Quincy man arrested for alleged grooming and sexual exploitation of a child
Through the day, we will gradually have some increasing clouds.
Noticeably cooler today and especially tonight

Latest News

This year has been tough on Festival of Lights staff since they’ve had several thefts over the...
Festival of Lights prepares for its 2023 opening
The volunteer services spend a lot of time helping organize parties and events at the veterans...
Staff and volunteers make a difference at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy
Event organizer Debra Whitaker said the event is a way to give back to the men and women who...
Hamilton community offers free lunch for veterans
Unity Veterans Day program
Unity High School students and staff observe Veterans Day