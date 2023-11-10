Lee County Red Kettle campaign aims for $100K

KEOKUK (WGEM) - The Salvation Army in Lee County kicked off their Red Kettle campaign Friday morning at a Hy-Vee in Keokuk.

The Keokuk Fire Department had a flag on display and the Keokuk American Legion was present.

The funds raised go directly to help individuals and families in the community.

Salvation Army Captain, Linda Faye Jones said in Lee County, needs are rising drastically, especially among families.

Donations will help supply clothing, rent and utility assistance, food, and more to residents in need throughout the county.

“To understand the need, last year the Salvation Army served 653 children in Lee County. A total of, I think it was 371 families.” Captain Jones said, “So we really do appreciate all that they can give to us, especially at this time, but again, all year long.”

Captain Jones said even a penny can go a long way.

“The funds that come in during this time help us to do the most good all year long and so we are very grateful.” Captain Jones said, “Our goal this year is $100,000 and so we appreciate every penny that goes into that kettle.”

Red Kettles can be found outside both Hyvee and farm and home starting Friday through December 23rd.

If you are interested in volunteering to ring bells, there are many vacant spots. You can find registration information here.

