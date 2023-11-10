Monroe City council approves new hires

QUINCY (WGEM) - Monroe City has overcome a key hurdle in addressing utility billing issues.

The council approved new administrative hires for city hall on Thursday night.

Those hires include a new deputy clerk and a new city clerk.

Danette Henderson and Jennifer McDaniel will fill those vacancies, respectively.

Mayor Melissa Hays says the addition will make a major difference moving forward.

Unexpected staffing problems recently created more challenges for Monroe City. It’s spent several months trying to correct billing issues built up over time.

Mayor Hays says Thursday’s new hires are positive indicators of progress.

“We’re at Ground Zero, and the only direction we have to go is up,” Hays said. “I’m excited about the new hires and what they’re going to bring.”

Even though the city has collected more than $37,000 in delinquent bills during the past month, Mayor Hays says there’s still a way to go. However, she celebrates every success.

“During the past month, we have seen fewer errors,” Hays said. “We’re on the right track.”

Several municipalities throughout Northeast Missouri have stepped in to help Monroe City correct its system. Monroe City’s administrator said several factors have led to utility bill inaccuracies, ranging from a new computer program to meter reading issues.

“If you receive a bill and you’re just not sure about it, please bring it in,” Tamitha Ague said. “We’ll sit down with you, go over it and see what we can do.”

Mayor Hays says Monroe City now has a new Facebook page called “Monroe City Municipal News.”

It posts new, important information for residents to keep them updated on the situation.

