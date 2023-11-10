Quincy’s Christkindl Market: A Festive Celebration of Tradition and Cheer

QUINCY (WGEM) -As the holiday season approaches, Quincy residents are in for a treat with the return of the city’s only traditional German marketplace – the Christkindl Market. From Friday, November 10th, to Sunday, November 12th, the Dick Brothers Brewery complex at Ninth and York Street will be transformed into a winter wonderland, inviting participants to revel in the spirit of the season.

Special Preview Party to Kick Off the Festivities

The Christkindl Market begins with a bang on Friday evening with a special preview party, offering attendees an exclusive first look at the festive delights awaiting them. From 5 to 8 pm, guests can enjoy live entertainment, mingle in a convivial atmosphere, and partake in the holiday spirit. Sponsored by Jan Smith with Happel Realtors, the preview party boasts a cash bar and promises an elegant start to the weekend. Admission to this enchanting evening is priced at $12.

Weekend Extravaganza for All Ages

The market officially opens to the public on Saturday, running from 10 am to 4 pm, and continues on Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm. Admission for the weekend festivities is $3 for adults, while children aged 12 and under can enter free of charge.

Santa’s Arrival and Family Fun

A highlight for families attending the Christkindl Market is the arrival of Santa Claus. Santa will be available for photos and wishes on Saturday from 1 to 3 pm and Sunday from 12 to 1 pm, adding an extra touch of magic to the event.

Ratskeller Delights and Platt Daddy BBQ

For those seeking refreshment and sustenance, the Ratskeller will be featuring drink specials throughout the weekend, creating a cozy atmosphere for visitors to unwind. Additionally, Platt Daddy BBQ will be on-site, offering a delectable array of food options for purchase, ensuring that attendees can savor the tastes of the season.

Embracing Tradition at the Dick Brothers Brewery Complex

The Dick Brothers Brewery complex, steeped in history, provides a charming backdrop for the Christkindl Market. As visitors explore the marketplace, they’ll find an array of vendors offering unique holiday gifts, crafts, and treats, creating an immersive and festive environment.

Join the Celebration

Quincy’s Christkindl Market promises a weekend filled with joy, laughter, and the timeless traditions of the holiday season. Bring your family and friends to the Dick Brothers Brewery complex and indulge in the magic of this German-inspired celebration. Mark your calendars for this unforgettable experience and make memories that will last a lifetime.

