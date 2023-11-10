Some sprinkles possible

By Brian Inman
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Temps will be 10 to 15 degrees above normal
Temps will be 10 to 15 degrees above normal(Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Our coolest temperatures of the week will come this weekend. To be more precise. Our cooler temperatures a week will come Saturday morning. We do expect temperatures to drop down below the freezing mark briefly on Saturday morning. On Veterans Day Saturday expect temperature to top out in the mid-50s with some increasing cloud cover. It is possible that there could be a few sprinkles late Saturday between 3 and 7. Other than that there will be a mostly cloudy sky. The warm-up then begins on Sunday with temperatures topping out in the mid-60s. Sunday expect to see almost a full day of sunshine. The warmth continues through next week with high temperatures topping out in the mid-60s to nearly 70 degrees. Other than our chance of some sprinkles on Saturday afternoon, the forecast looks rather dry with little, if any precipitation expected over the next 10 days.

