Unity High School students and staff observe Veterans Day

Unity Veterans Day program
Unity Veterans Day program(WGEM)
By Hunter Willis
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENDON, Ill. (WGEM) - Unity High School students and staff honored local veterans on Friday.

The high school hosted a Veterans Day assembly where about 100 local vets gathered with the students.

Both those who served and are currently serving in the military were individually honored.

Unity’s band and choir also performed for those being honored.

One vet in attendance says he enjoyed seeing just how involved the students were in the day of celebration.

“The kids. By far the kids, the band, the cheerleaders. The kids just in general. It is really gratifying to see them so active in the school and in the community,” said Tim Bealor, U.S. Navy Veteran.

Bealor also said that a lot of the attending vets were originally from Mendon so the event was a good opportunity for the vets of the community to catch up with one another.

