Weak morning cold front followed by high pressure system

If you are headed out this evening, be sure to have a warm layer as it will be cool.
If you are headed out this evening, be sure to have a warm layer as it will be cool.
By Whitney Williams
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Temperatures are chilly this morning but fairly seasonable, as we are in the 30s. Jackets will definitely be needed. A weak cold front is moving through the Tri-States this morning, but it is not bringing us any rain. It will bring in cooler daytime highs though as our winds are switching from the west to the northwest. Highs will be in the low 50s. After the cold front passes, a high pressure system will build into our region. That will provide us with a day of full on sunshine. So it will turn out to a be a beautiful fall day.

The clear skies will continue into this evening and tonight. By 7 PM, temperatures should range from the upper 30s to low 40s. Then, overnight lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow morning will be colder than this morning, with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. The area of high pressure mentioned above will gradually start to move eastward away from us, but will still be a player in our forecast. So we will start off our Veterans Day with sunshine. Then skies will gradually turn mostly sunny, then partly cloudy. Highs will be very similar to today’s, in the low 50s. That night, lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday will be a sunny day as the forecast remains dry.

Through the day, we will gradually have some increasing clouds.
Noticeably cooler today and especially tonight

