Boozy Rae’s LLC: Opens in Fort Madison

QUINCY (WGEM) -Darla Farrell, a familiar face in Fort Madison, has added another chapter to her impressive journey in the community with the opening of Boozy Rae’s LLC. The new bar not only enhances the town’s vibrant atmosphere but also marks a return to Farrell’s roots in bar and restaurant management.

Farrell, renowned for her previous contributions to the town, shared her enthusiasm for the new venture. “I used to manage bars and restaurants. This is what I did before I became a hairdresser. I was always involved in restaurant-bar management. If you like it, you like it. And I always liked working in bars and restaurants.”

Situated on the corner at 622 Seventh St. in downtown Fort Madison, Boozy Rae’s LLC occupies a location with a rich history. Formerly the site of the Cork and Barrels bar and the Ivy Bake Shoppe and Cafe, the venue has been transformed into a space that not only captures the essence of its predecessors but also introduces a subtle, fun country-western aesthetic—a nod to Farrell’s other successful business ventures.

Local residents have expressed their excitement about the new establishment, highlighting the positive impact it has on the community. One resident stated, “We are really happy that someone stepped up and took over this business because it was necessary to have a good place to go in town, and Darla is a good businesswoman, so you know it worked out really well for all of us.”

The sentiment among the community suggests a shared anticipation for Boozy Rae’s LLC to become a hub for socializing and entertainment. The subtle country-western theme adds a touch of familiarity for those acquainted with Farrell’s other establishments, creating an inviting ambiance for patrons.

Boozy Rae’s LLC is not just a new bar; it represents a continuation of Farrell’s dedication to Fort Madison and a testament to her acumen in the world of hospitality. As the doors open to this exciting venture, residents are looking forward to enjoying good times in a familiar setting, all thanks to the vision and commitment of Darla Farrell.

The community is invited to experience the charm of Boozy Rae’s LLC firsthand, as it promises to be a lively addition to the cultural landscape of Fort Madison.

