Crafting holiday wish lists at Oakley Lindsay Center this weekend

QUINCY (WGEM) -It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Oakley Lindsay Center.

That’s where you’ll find the Quincy Craft and Holiday Market.

Dozens of vendors turned out Friday evening for the annual tradition.

You’ll also find plenty of boys and girls starting their wish list for the most magical time of the year.

This is not the first time Dalton Eberle, who is 7, has turned out for the Quincy Craft and Christmas Market.

“It’s kind of like Christmas shopping but a lot of cool things that are homemade,” Eberle said.

His enthusiasm is contagious for other youth in his age group.

“I like that you get fun stuff, and you get to look at all the things,” Sadie Venvertloh said.

That holiday cheer has spread from booth to booth at the Oakley Lindsay Center in Quincy.

That spirit has scores of vendors, such as Suite Escape owner Gina Sargent-Sisk of Keokuk, Iowa, coming back for more year after year.

“This is our 5th year,” she explained. “There are a lot of vendors, and it’s fun for us to shop as well.”

This year’s vendors are selling gifts, stocking stuffers, decorations, treats, jewelry and other Christmas-time goodies.

Not to mention ideas for that Christmas wish list.

The Quincy Craft and Christmas Market continues Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is $3 for the entire weekend.

People who bring a canned good for the Salvation Army will get $1 taken off their admission.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.