Hannibal’s second Pumpkin Extravaganza kicks off this weekend

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - It’s pumpkin spice and everything nice in downtown Hannibal at the 2nd annual Pumpkin Extravaganza.

”Pretty much anything pumpkin you can think of is downtown,” said Katy Welch, the Hannibal Historic Marketing Council president.

Welch said people can come buy a passport and redeem them at participating businesses for things like pumpkin beer, pumpkin desserts, and pumpkin decor.

“Its been a big surge with pumpkin in the last few years,” Welch said. “And so we wanted to do something to celebrate Fall that was between Thanksgiving and Halloween or for people to do early holiday shopping we thought this would be a great opportunity.”

Business owners say it’s similar to the Chocolate Extravaganza in the spring, and, a great way to get people into their stores while having some fun.

“Today we’ve been serving and tomorrow we’ll be serving a hot apple cider pumpkin vodka cocktail,” said Wolfhound Pub owner Eric McCaughey.

“We’re just hoping for a good turnout this year. It was a great turnout last year.”

Welch said she expects to see a bigger crowd this year with people from all over.

“Its also a big hunting weekend. So we’re seeing lots of women here that are shopping that are hunter’s widows that are here to have fun downtown.”

Welch said dozens of businesses are all in for the Pumpkin Extravaganza as Fall wraps up and Winter gets ready to begin.

Pumpkin Extravaganza continues Saturday Nov. 11 and Sunday Nov. 12. at the Mark Twain Museum Gallery.

