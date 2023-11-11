‘He had the biggest smile’: High school athletic trainer dies in crash heading home after game

Sheffield High School athletic trainer Jason McGee recently died in a car crash, school...
Sheffield High School athletic trainer Jason McGee recently died in a car crash, school officials said.(Sheffield High School)
By Javon Williams and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - An Alabama high school athletic trainer died in a crash while on his way home from a basketball game earlier this week.

According to school officials, Jason McGee, a Sheffield High School athletic trainer, was killed Thursday evening in Luka, Mississippi.

McGee was reportedly traveling home from a varsity basketball game that night when the collision occurred.

“He had the biggest smile and the loudest laugh. We will all miss that terribly,” said Sheffield High School Athletic Director David Hufstedler.

McGee served as an athletic trainer for 16 years. The school administration said he was dedicated to all students regardless of what sport they played.

“The students knew he cared about them, and everyone loved him. I’m so very sorry that his family is going through this horrific tragedy along with our Sheffield City Schools family. He was well loved,” Hufstedler said.

Mississippi police said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents react to newly hired social studies teacher Smyser
Parents react to Marion County R-II Schools hiring former Palmyra football coach
12 and chestnut motorcyclist crash between pickup and motorcycle.
Fatal motorcycle crash at 12th and Chestnut
Pleasant Hill CUSD
Pleasant Hill schools provide mental health resources after student death
Around 1:50 a.m., the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office requested the Illinois State Police...
McDonough County inmate dead after in-custody altercation
Giorgio Raad
Quincy man arrested for alleged grooming and sexual exploitation of a child

Latest News

FILE -- Jelly Roll performs "Love Can Build a Bridge" at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 8,...
Jelly Roll to perform concert for inmates at county jail in Michigan
Lady Birds ready to fly this basketball season
Lady Birds ready to fly this basketball season
Rian Moore Signs NLI with Western Kentucky
Candra King, Lucy Pratt, and Rian Moore sign NLI's to continue their athletic careers at the...
Lucy Pratt and Candra King ink NLI