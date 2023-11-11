Hospital Report: November 11, 2023

Deaths:

Tammy Denise Bush, age 63, of Hannibal, died on November 8 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Matthew Lee Wagner, age 43, of Hannibal, died on November 8 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal.

Robert Francis “Bob” Janes, age 87, of Hannibal, died on November 10 at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal.

Births:

Carson and Amanda Tortorige, of Glennallen, Ark., welcomed a girl.

Cody and Taylor Johnson, of Green City, Mo., welcomed a boy.

