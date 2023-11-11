Hospital Report: November 11, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deaths:

Tammy Denise Bush, age 63, of Hannibal, died on November 8 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Matthew Lee Wagner, age 43, of Hannibal, died on November 8 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal.

Robert Francis “Bob” Janes, age 87, of Hannibal, died on November 10 at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal.

Births:

Carson and Amanda Tortorige, of Glennallen, Ark., welcomed a girl.

Cody and Taylor Johnson, of Green City, Mo., welcomed a boy.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 and chestnut motorcyclist crash between pickup and motorcycle.
Fatal motorcycle crash at 12th and Chestnut
This year has been tough on Festival of Lights staff since they’ve had several thefts over the...
Festival of Lights prepares for its 2023 opening
Parents react to newly hired social studies teacher Smyser
Parents react to Marion County R-II Schools hiring former Palmyra football coach
Around 1:50 a.m., the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office requested the Illinois State Police...
McDonough County inmate dead after in-custody altercation
A Revitalized Hub for the Community
Payson avenue transformation

Latest News

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 10, 2023
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 11, 2023
Hospital Reports
Hospital report: November 10, 2023
Hospital Reports
Hospital report: November 9, 2023