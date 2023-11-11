Illinois Veterans’ Home annual ceremony re-opens to the public for the first time since 2019

Ceremony re-opens to the public.(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Residents paid their respect on Saturday morning to veterans throughout the Tri-States including the Illinois Veterans’ Home.

This annual ceremony was open to the public for the first time in three years.

The program included patriotic music performed by the Quincy Notre Dame High School band and choir, a wreath-laying honoring all deceased veterans, and one moment of silence at 11:00 a.m.

Many came out to show their support including the senior homes administrator Angie Simmons.

“My inspiration every day is my father who passed away a little over a year ago who was a Vietnam War veteran,” Simmons said. “And, he passed away a little over a year ago from all of the health disparities that he received when he was serving in Vietnam.”

The keynote speaker this year was navy veteran, historian, and author Reg Ankrom.

“I mentioned that enlisting in the Navy was the second best decision of my life,” Ankrom said. “The Navy actually was the catalyst for my life’s best decision. I met the woman I would marry on Flag Day.”

The veteran’s home adjutant Rick Genenbacher also announced a new committal service shelter at the Sunset Cemetery.

