Lawmakers likely done for year in Springfield after veto session ends

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - After two weeks of veto session, Illinois lawmakers are likely done with their for 2023. Before the session ended Thursday, they passed several bills and chose to not take action on several others.

One prominent bill lawmakers passed was lifting the 36-year-old moratorium on the construction of new nuclear power plants in 2026.

“We have the chance to make it clear to potential investors and stakeholders in Illinois that Illinois embraces the advancements of nuclear energy technology and they can start making plans for the future,” said Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, the bill’s primary Senate sponsor.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker vetoed a similar bill on Aug. 11, which lawmakers passed in the spring. Lawmakers are confident he’ll sign the latest version.

That’s not the only thing headed to Pritzker’s desk.

Lawmakers quickly passed a bill that could make professional licensing easier.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDPFR) is suffering through major backlogs in license renewals especially in health care fields.

The bill would allow the IDPFR Secretary to automatically renew licenses or extend the deadline for those who are unable to renewed through no fault of their own.

“This is perhaps the most important crisis facing health care in the state of Illinois, which is crazy because we’re simply talking about licensing professionals,” said Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield.

The legislation would also require IDPFR to modernize its systems to prevent the backlog from happening again.

Also notable is what lawmakers didn’t vote on during veto session.

The Invest in Kids Scholarship Tax Credit Program will expire at the end of 2023.

“These kids that we’ve seen all around here, they deserve to know where their legislators stand on these issues. These kids deserve the same opportunities as your kids. These kids deserve an up-or-down vote,” said Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City.

Despite pleas from advocates, including many students, to “save my scholarship,” the bill never came up for a vote in either chamber.

The House also failed to pass legislation mandating public schools and other state facilities offer kosher and halal menu options. The bill did pass out of the state Senate.

Lawmakers are set to return to for next year’s session on Jan. 16, 2024.

