Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity transfers house ownership to partner family

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Friday morning, a Hannibal family became homeowners for the first time.

The Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity gave ownership of a new house to Jessica Anderson after working with her to build her new home since April of this year.

Dozens of people from family to J.M. Huber and Habitat for Humanity board members attended the event, and according to J.M. Huber Communications Vice President Lea Volpe, it was a culmination of excellent work.

“This is a home that was built by love and caring by many, many people,” said Volpe. “We’re so grateful to have been able to participate in this project.”

Being a Habitat Family Partner gives people the opportunity to achieve generational independence, strength and confidence by living in their own home, while paying an affordable mortgage.

Jessica Anderson and her son, Kaden Anderson, were taken aback during the dedication and Kaden expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity this gives not just him and his family, but for future Habitat Family Partners.

“I think this is a great opportunity, and it’s just really exciting and I just can’t wait for what comes next for future families,” said Anderson.

Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity Chair Paul Ewert said that Habitat Family Partners play a big role in the home construction and put in a lot of effort to the project.

“To get a Habitat house, you have to contribute 300 hours of sweat equity and just understand the whole process,” said Ewert. “We don’t just give you an application, you come to these meetings. There will be about 3 or 4 meetings in January.”

For information on how to become a Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity Family Partner, click here.

