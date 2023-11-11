One seriously injured in Monroe County crash

MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A woman was seriously injured in a crash in Monroe County Saturday afternoon, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Police said Terry L. McIntosh, 56, of Laddonia, Mo., was traveling eastbound on MO-154, 4 miles west of Perry, at 3:30 p.m. in a 2009 Ford Escape when she ran off the left side of the road, struck a fence and a utility pole and then overturned.

McIntosh was taken to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo., by MU Helicopter to be treated for serious injuries.

According to police, McIntosh was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.