One seriously injured in Monroe County crash
By Jayla Louis
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A woman was seriously injured in a crash in Monroe County Saturday afternoon, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Police said Terry L. McIntosh, 56, of Laddonia, Mo., was traveling eastbound on MO-154, 4 miles west of Perry, at 3:30 p.m. in a 2009 Ford Escape when she ran off the left side of the road, struck a fence and a utility pole and then overturned.

McIntosh was taken to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo., by MU Helicopter to be treated for serious injuries.

According to police, McIntosh was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

