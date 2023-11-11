Pond in Hawaii mysteriously turns bright pink: ‘It is unlike anything I’ve ever seen’

The Kealia Pond in Hawaii has turned pink. Officials are investigating why the pond turned pink, but there are some indications that drought may be to blame. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - The Kealia Pond in Maui is currently drawing a lot of attention thanks to its color.

The pond looks like something out of a sci-fi movie as the water has taken on a glowing pink and purple hue.

“I didn’t believe that it could be that pink but it’s like a Pepto Bismol pink,” Maui resident Travis Morrin said. “I have some friends who have assured me that it’s a natural phenomenon. It just never happens here on Maui.”

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service oversees the refuge and confirms the pink water has been at the site for about a week and a half.

According to the agency, the color change is caused by a type of halobacteria found in waters with high salinity.

And Kealia’s levels are twice the salinity of seawater.

Officials said it is not likely toxic, and samples have been sent to the University of Hawaii for further testing.

It’s unclear how long it’ll last, but spectators are savoring the rare sight.

“It is so beautiful. It’s really cool,” Wailuku resident DJ Burton said. “It is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. I’ve driven by here thousands of times and it’s the first time I’ve seen it pink.”

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 and chestnut motorcyclist crash between pickup and motorcycle.
Fatal motorcycle crash at 12th and Chestnut
This year has been tough on Festival of Lights staff since they’ve had several thefts over the...
Festival of Lights prepares for its 2023 opening
Parents react to newly hired social studies teacher Smyser
Parents react to Marion County R-II Schools hiring former Palmyra football coach
A shooting at the Independence Center Mall is under investigation.
Police: 4 people shot at Missouri shopping mall; 3 suspects in custody
This morning, one Hannibal family became homeowners for the first time. The Mark Twain Area...
Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity transfers house ownership to partner family

Latest News

FILE - A Palestinian child walks with a bicycle by the rubble of a building after it was hit by...
Gaza’s main hospital goes dark in intense fighting as Israel’s attacks put it at odds with allies
Biden laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in...
Biden lays wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
President Joe Biden lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National...
Biden says America’s veterans are ‘the steel spine of this nation’ as he pays tribute at Arlington
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh looks on during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Michigan plays without coach Jim Harbaugh against Penn State after no court ruling to lift his ban
The Austin Police Department investigates the crime scene after an Austin police officer died...
Texas police officer and suspect killed in a shooting; two other people were found dead