Staff and volunteers make a difference at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - As Veteran’s Day approaches, volunteers and staff are making a difference for those at the Illinois Veterans Home at Quincy.

Adjutant Rick Gengenbacher said there are a few people in particular who spend much of their time serving those who served the country.

Some of those people include the American Legion Post #37 Honor Guard.

“Their honor detail presents the flag at our Memorial Day program, our Veterans Day program, and a number of smaller events in the Quincy community... They’re just wonderful men and women,” said Gengenbacher.

Another familiar face at the veteran’s home is Bob Craig, a Vietnam War veteran that has been involved with the All Wars Museum for over 25 years.

“He has done a great job. We’re so grateful for his service, not only to our country but also to his service to the museum as well,” said Gengenbacher.

He said he is thankful for all of the volunteers, and he is especially grateful to the activities and volunteer services director Sara Colgrove who helps lead the charge.

“She does a great job. She is always going above and beyond. She truly is one of our best staff here. She motivates a lot of the staff here to do better, and of course she motivates our volunteers as well,” said Gengenbacher.

Colgrove said she was drawn to the veteran’s home as an intern, and she has loved getting involved with the veterans.

“I’m just honored to be able to serve them and show them how much I appreciate them and do the best that I can for them,” said Colgrove.

The volunteer services groups are involved with and help plan numerous activities, including the Veteran’s Day Parade, the family and residents Christmas Party, Mayfest, Memorial Day events and more.

Colgrove said there is something going on essentially every week of every month.

The veteran’s home is always in need of volunteers, and anybody can sign up to help regardless of if they are a veteran or not.

“Anybody can volunteer. If it is a high school student that needs the community service hours, anybody in the community, I even have a lot of volunteers that come from outside of the Quincy community. We’ll take anybody,” said Colgrove.

She said volunteers should be ready to be hands on with the planning of activities to help the veterans.

Anybody interested in volunteering can contact Colgrove to fill out an application at 217-640-2260.

