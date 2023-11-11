Veterans honored at Hannibal Veterans Day parade

Hannibal celebrates VDAY with a parade and touching ceremony.
Hannibal celebrates VDAY with a parade and touching ceremony.(WGEM)
By Garrett Bevans
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal celebrated Veterans Day with not only a parade, but also a touching ceremony.

Hannibal’s Veterans Day parade kicked off Saturday morning to celebrate those who served.

Saturday’s parade was almost twice as large as it has been in the past with around 50 entries.

Supporters from all over Missouri showed up to celebrate. After the parade, a small ceremony was held at Cardiff Hill Memorial Park for those who have served.

“I just want to thank everyone for their participation, it takes a community, and we will continue to move forward. We will continue to band together and support our veterans,” said parade organizer James Hark.

Retired Vietnam War Veteran Jim Miller first joined the army in 1959 where he was a Sergeant First Class for eight and half years, from there he joined Infantry OCS and became an officer.

“Its my privilege to do this today, its my honor. I enjoy giving recognition to this nation veterans,” Miller said.

Miller finished his career as a major after 21 years of service. He served two tours in Vietnam. Miller’s first tour consisted of him being on the ground in the jungles, his second tour he piloted cobra attack helicopters.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 and chestnut motorcyclist crash between pickup and motorcycle.
Fatal motorcycle crash at 12th and Chestnut
This year has been tough on Festival of Lights staff since they’ve had several thefts over the...
Festival of Lights prepares for its 2023 opening
Parents react to newly hired social studies teacher Smyser
Parents react to Marion County R-II Schools hiring former Palmyra football coach
A shooting at the Independence Center Mall is under investigation.
Police: 4 people shot at Missouri shopping mall; 3 suspects in custody
This morning, one Hannibal family became homeowners for the first time. The Mark Twain Area...
Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity transfers house ownership to partner family

Latest News

Iowa soldier creates comic book that sheds light on realities veterans face
Iowa soldier creates comic book that sheds light on realities veterans face
Hannibal’s second Pumpkin Extravaganza kicks off this weekend
Crafting holiday wish lists at Oakley Lindsay Center this weekend
Darla Farrell has added another chapter.
Boozy Rae’s opens in Fort Madison Boozy Rae’s opens in Fort Madison