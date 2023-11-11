Veterans honored at Hannibal Veterans Day parade

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal celebrated Veterans Day with not only a parade, but also a touching ceremony.

Hannibal’s Veterans Day parade kicked off Saturday morning to celebrate those who served.

Saturday’s parade was almost twice as large as it has been in the past with around 50 entries.

Supporters from all over Missouri showed up to celebrate. After the parade, a small ceremony was held at Cardiff Hill Memorial Park for those who have served.

“I just want to thank everyone for their participation, it takes a community, and we will continue to move forward. We will continue to band together and support our veterans,” said parade organizer James Hark.

Retired Vietnam War Veteran Jim Miller first joined the army in 1959 where he was a Sergeant First Class for eight and half years, from there he joined Infantry OCS and became an officer.

“Its my privilege to do this today, its my honor. I enjoy giving recognition to this nation veterans,” Miller said.

Miller finished his career as a major after 21 years of service. He served two tours in Vietnam. Miller’s first tour consisted of him being on the ground in the jungles, his second tour he piloted cobra attack helicopters.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.