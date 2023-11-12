Grateful for American Greats hosts second annual benefit

QUINCY (WGEM) - Grateful for American Greats hosted its second annual benefit at the Corinthian Event Center in Quincy on Saturday.

The benefit honors veterans and first responders while raising awareness about mental health issues that can arise from their service.

Organizers said they want veterans and first responders to feel supported and have the funds for mental health resources if needed.

First responders said it’s a great way to talk with others for support.

“Having an outlet where they can talk with like-minded individuals. That’s a very unique and great thing here in our Tri-State area,” said Hannibal Fire Department Training Officer Mark Kempker. “It’s basically a opportunity to get the word out so we can continue to stay strong with the things that happen within in our careers.”

Benefit organizers said they’ve raised nearly $10,000 so far this year.

They plan to host the event again next year on Nov. 9.

