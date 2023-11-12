Quincy man dies after crash caused by a medical emergency

Quincy man dies after crash caused by a medical emergency
Quincy man dies after crash caused by a medical emergency(MGN online)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A Quincy man is dead after a crash in Marion County on Saturday, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Police said Clarence J. Morris, 79, of Quincy, was traveling northbound on Marion County Road 139 in a 2007 Mercury Montego at 6:15 p.m. when he suffered a medical emergency casing him to run off the right side of the road and overturn.

Morris was taken to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo. by Survival Flight where he was pronounced dead at 10:42 p.m.

Police reported that Morris was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 and chestnut motorcyclist crash between pickup and motorcycle.
Fatal motorcycle crash at 12th and Chestnut
One seriously injured in Monroe County crash
One seriously injured in Monroe County crash
A shooting at the Independence Center Mall is under investigation.
Police: 4 people shot at Missouri shopping mall; 3 suspects in custody
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Oakley Lindsay Center. That’s where you’ll...
Crafting holiday wish lists at Oakley Lindsay Center
This year has been tough on Festival of Lights staff since they’ve had several thefts over the...
Festival of Lights prepares for its 2023 opening

Latest News

Park board members, veterans and residents turned out to pay a special recognition at this...
Veterans Memorial Park unveils new dedication for veterans
Hannibal’s Veterans Day parade kicked off Saturday morning to celebrate those who served.
Veterans honored at Hannibal Veterans Day parade
This annual ceremony was open to the public for the first time in three years.
Illinois Veterans’ Home annual ceremony re-opens to the public for the first time since 2019
Canton park board members unveiled a memorial dedication at its Veterans Memorial Park today.
Veterans Memorial Park unveils new dedication for veterans