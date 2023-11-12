Quincy man dies after crash caused by a medical emergency

MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A Quincy man is dead after a crash in Marion County on Saturday, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Police said Clarence J. Morris, 79, of Quincy, was traveling northbound on Marion County Road 139 in a 2007 Mercury Montego at 6:15 p.m. when he suffered a medical emergency casing him to run off the right side of the road and overturn.

Morris was taken to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo. by Survival Flight where he was pronounced dead at 10:42 p.m.

Police reported that Morris was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.