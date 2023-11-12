Sunny end to the weekend, plus mild weather ahead

QUINCY (WGEM) - Saturday’s disturbance is moving out of the region, which means bright, radiant sunshine is in the cards for Sunday. High pressure will begin to settle in, which will also allow daytime highs will top out in the low and mid 60s, which puts us a solid 10-12 degrees above average.

Mother Nature will treat us right on Sunday! We'll get to enjoy bright sunshine and highs in the mid 60s - perfect weather for taking your furry friends for a walk. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

If you’ll be walking your dog tomorrow morning, you may opt for a light jacket with temperatures in the mid 40s around 9 am. As the day roll on, things will warm up to a comfortable 64 degrees.

High pressure and sunny skies will help temperatures jump into the low and mid 60s on Sunday. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

Clouds will be few and far between through tomorrow evening, which will allow temperatures to drop back into the upper 30s across most of the Tri-States. However, high pressure will anchor itself over the Upper Midwest Monday and Tuesday, which will allow temperatures to slowly increase through the mid and even upper 60s. A cold front will swing by late on Thursday, which will bring temperatures back to near 60 degrees, but the front will likely be moisture-starved so rain is not in the picture.

