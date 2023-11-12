Veterans Memorial Park unveils new dedication for veterans

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - Board members from the Canton Park District unveiled a memorial dedication at Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday.

Park board members, veterans and residents turned out to pay a special recognition at this dedication. Honoring all veterans near and far.

“People can come here to reflect and remember those who served our country,” said Canton Park District board chairman Terry Fretwell.

Officials said the dedication ensures an actual place to remember that the country’s freedoms were never free.

“We needed something in Canton for people to be able recognize veterans and what they have sacrificed, ” said Canton Park District board member Jerry Prather.

Board members said they’re grateful for donor generosity that helped make this memorial tribute possible.

Fretwell said the grant they received for the memorial was presented by Jennifer Wood from the National Realtors Association.

Officials said the park’s surroundings will help ensure deep reflection for those who’ve served our country.

“A nice scenery for them to look at as well as a memorial itself, they can sit and think about their own experiences,” Prather said.

The Canton Park District is hoping to recruit more members, welcoming new ideas for the park’s future.

