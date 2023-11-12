Veterans Memorial Park unveils new dedication for veterans

Canton park board members unveiled a memorial dedication at its Veterans Memorial Park today.
Canton park board members unveiled a memorial dedication at its Veterans Memorial Park today.(WGEM)
By Rose Lehner
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - Board members from the Canton Park District unveiled a memorial dedication at Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday.

Park board members, veterans and residents turned out to pay a special recognition at this dedication. Honoring all veterans near and far.

“People can come here to reflect and remember those who served our country,” said Canton Park District board chairman Terry Fretwell.

Officials said the dedication ensures an actual place to remember that the country’s freedoms were never free.

“We needed something in Canton for people to be able recognize veterans and what they have sacrificed, ” said Canton Park District board member Jerry Prather.

Board members said they’re grateful for donor generosity that helped make this memorial tribute possible.

Fretwell said the grant they received for the memorial was presented by Jennifer Wood from the National Realtors Association.

Officials said the park’s surroundings will help ensure deep reflection for those who’ve served our country.

“A nice scenery for them to look at as well as a memorial itself, they can sit and think about their own experiences,” Prather said.

The Canton Park District is hoping to recruit more members, welcoming new ideas for the park’s future.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 and chestnut motorcyclist crash between pickup and motorcycle.
Fatal motorcycle crash at 12th and Chestnut
This year has been tough on Festival of Lights staff since they’ve had several thefts over the...
Festival of Lights prepares for its 2023 opening
A shooting at the Independence Center Mall is under investigation.
Police: 4 people shot at Missouri shopping mall; 3 suspects in custody
Parents react to newly hired social studies teacher Smyser
Parents react to Marion County R-II Schools hiring former Palmyra football coach
This morning, one Hannibal family became homeowners for the first time. The Mark Twain Area...
Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity transfers house ownership to partner family

Latest News

One seriously injured in Monroe County crash
One seriously injured in Monroe County crash
Ceremony re-opens to the public.
Illinois Veterans’ Home annual ceremony re-opens to the public for the first time since 2019
Hannibal celebrates VDAY with a parade and touching ceremony.
Veterans honored at Hannibal Veterans Day parade
Iowa soldier creates comic book that sheds light on realities veterans face
Iowa soldier creates comic book that sheds light on realities veterans face