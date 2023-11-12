Veterinarian in Springfield gives tips on how to look out for, prevent pet cancers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s Pet Cancer Awareness Month, and a local veterinarian is sharing tips on how to prevent cancer in your pet.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, almost half of dogs aged ten and over will get some form of cancer.

That’s why it’s so important to be aware early, and the best way you can do that is by seeing your veterinarian with your pet at least once a year.

“The physical exam is the primary thing that people need to get taken care of with their pets. Annually, absolutely, and semi-annually, probably better as a pet ages,” said Philip Brown, a veterinarian at Animal Care Center in Springfield.

At those exams, your veterinarian can check for anything that might be out of the ordinary.

“You know, are there any lumps or bumps? If there are no lumps or bumps, what do the lymph nodes feel like? And what’s going on with your pet? Is it eating and drinking? Have you examined the teeth and looked for oral cancers? Do you have black spots that might indicate melanomas, or you examined the eyes where you might get a little black in the scleral area or on the cornea, which would indicate a melanoma,” said Brown.

If your veterinarian notices something on your pet, make sure you’re keeping an eye on it and reporting back if anything changes, according to Brown.

“I think that the longer it goes on, the more damage that occurs, and the last chance we might have of getting it out,” said Brown. “If we say measure it, we mean, measure it find something? Is it a pea size? Is it a marble size? Is it lemondrop size? Is it a golf ball size? And write it down. Keep in your phone, write it down on the calendar, check it every month, and then if you come into the veterinarian’s office, and we don’t go back through the file, and you know that information and you need to tell us look back at this.”

It’s also important to pay attention to how your pet is acting in day to day life as well. If they suddenly lose a lot of weight, have any lumps or bumps, stop eating or drinking, then that’s a sign that something else could be wrong.

Brown also recommends spaying or neutering your pet, which can prevent several forms of prevalent cancers.

Another thing, if your pet is a Golden Retriever or a Boxer, you may want to pay extra attention. Those breeds are more susceptible to cancer.

There are several different forms of treatment for pet cancers, depending on when the cancer is found, but they can be hard on your pet, so that’s why it’s crucial to always be aware of how your pet is doing.

Brown says it’s important to be aware of your pet’s health and make sure you’re keeping track of them just as much as your veterinarian is.

“You want the owners to be participants in the health of their pet,” said Brown. “Your veterinarian is your pet’s and your best friend, seek and talk to your own veterinarian about what they recommend and what they want to have you do.”

There is a vaccine in the works to prevent cancer in dogs, but it’s still in clinical trials. They hope to have it released sometime in the future. You can read more on that here.

