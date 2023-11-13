Adams County Health Deparment offers RSV vaccine for pregnant mothers

Adams County Health Department offers vaccine for pregnant women
Adams County Health Department offers vaccine for pregnant women(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s the beginning of cold and flu season according to officials at the Adams County Health Department, and they expect a large number of RSV cases like they saw last year.

Officials said they currently are offering a vaccine that mothers can take to protect their unborn children.

Director of Nursing Emily Hendrickson said mothers 32-36 weeks pregnant can take the vaccine that will transfer antibodies to their unborn child, so when they are born they’ll be immune to RSV for six months. She said while a vaccine for infants and toddlers is available, their supply is low.

“Unfortunately there is a nationwide shortage of that infant RSV vaccine this very first year so that’s why we’ve decided to also, we haven’t received that vaccine yet because of the nationwide shortage we’re anticipating that we’ll have that for the babies,” Hendrickson said.

She said they hope receive the infants and toddlers vaccines next week. She said this vaccine means for mothers whose children are due between now and March, this vaccine can keep them protected during that time period when RSV cases are common.

Hannibal Regional Hospital Pediatrician Dr. Levi Strube said they’ve already started seeing some cases locally, but no one has gotten terribly sick yet. He said it’s important people take precautions with RSV, because they expect cases to go up, and it can have severe effects on infants.

“The main thing we see is difficulty breathing and so to the point where some babies need support with their breathing and so that’s usually is done in the emergency room or the children’s hospital and so in the severe cases they can be in the hospital for more than a week at a time if they are very sick,” Strube said.

Hendrickson said the elderly and infants are vulnerable to the virus as their immune systems aren’t as strong. Strube said precautions people can take are washing their hands and if they are sick, don’t be around infants or elderly.

He said some warning signs that it’s a severe case of RSV include a fever that’s lasting more than two days and dehydration. For little kids, the best way to tell is wet diapers. If they have less than three wet diapers a day, talk to your doctor. Difficulty breathing is another sign as well.

He said taking the RSV vaccines available for infants, elderly, and pregnant mothers helps too.

For those interested in the Vaccines you can call the Adams County Health Department at (217) 222-8440. Walk ins for the vaccine are welcome, but mothers need to bring a doctors note verifying the weeks of pregnancy, along with their ID and insurance card.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy man dies after crash caused by a medical emergency
Quincy man dies after crash caused by a medical emergency
12 and chestnut motorcyclist crash between pickup and motorcycle.
Fatal motorcycle crash at 12th and Chestnut
One seriously injured in Monroe County crash
One seriously injured in Monroe County crash
QHS falls in the IHSA Quarterfinal to Mount Carmel
The Blue Devils fall to Mount Carmel in the IHSA Class 7A quarterfinal
Kalvin Schenk (left) and Troop 35 Scout Master Terry Dodds (right) stand by the entrance to Mt....
Eagle Scout project helps beautify Mt. Sterling Lake

Latest News

The new wastewater facility replaces a treatment plant that was originally built in the 1950's.
Monroe City wastewater plant nearly complete
Kalvin Schenk (left) and Troop 35 Scout Master Terry Dodds (right) stand by the entrance to Mt....
Eagle Scout project helps beautify Mt. Sterling Lake
It honors veterans and first responders while raising awareness about mental health issues that...
Grateful for American Greats hosts second annual benefit
Park board members, veterans and residents turned out to pay a special recognition at this...
Veterans Memorial Park unveils new dedication for veterans