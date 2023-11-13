Adams County Health Deparment offers RSV vaccine for pregnant mothers

QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s the beginning of cold and flu season according to officials at the Adams County Health Department, and they expect a large number of RSV cases like they saw last year.

Officials said they currently are offering a vaccine that mothers can take to protect their unborn children.

Director of Nursing Emily Hendrickson said mothers 32-36 weeks pregnant can take the vaccine that will transfer antibodies to their unborn child, so when they are born they’ll be immune to RSV for six months. She said while a vaccine for infants and toddlers is available, their supply is low.

“Unfortunately there is a nationwide shortage of that infant RSV vaccine this very first year so that’s why we’ve decided to also, we haven’t received that vaccine yet because of the nationwide shortage we’re anticipating that we’ll have that for the babies,” Hendrickson said.

She said they hope receive the infants and toddlers vaccines next week. She said this vaccine means for mothers whose children are due between now and March, this vaccine can keep them protected during that time period when RSV cases are common.

Hannibal Regional Hospital Pediatrician Dr. Levi Strube said they’ve already started seeing some cases locally, but no one has gotten terribly sick yet. He said it’s important people take precautions with RSV, because they expect cases to go up, and it can have severe effects on infants.

“The main thing we see is difficulty breathing and so to the point where some babies need support with their breathing and so that’s usually is done in the emergency room or the children’s hospital and so in the severe cases they can be in the hospital for more than a week at a time if they are very sick,” Strube said.

Hendrickson said the elderly and infants are vulnerable to the virus as their immune systems aren’t as strong. Strube said precautions people can take are washing their hands and if they are sick, don’t be around infants or elderly.

He said some warning signs that it’s a severe case of RSV include a fever that’s lasting more than two days and dehydration. For little kids, the best way to tell is wet diapers. If they have less than three wet diapers a day, talk to your doctor. Difficulty breathing is another sign as well.

He said taking the RSV vaccines available for infants, elderly, and pregnant mothers helps too.

For those interested in the Vaccines you can call the Adams County Health Department at (217) 222-8440. Walk ins for the vaccine are welcome, but mothers need to bring a doctors note verifying the weeks of pregnancy, along with their ID and insurance card.

