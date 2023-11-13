Bright and mild start to the work week

QUINCY (WGEM) - Behind Sunday night’s weak cold front, bright sunshine is expected for your Monday morning commute, so you’ll need the sunglasses when heading to work. As you send your kids to school, see them off with a light jacket - temperatures will start in the mid to upper 30s Monday morning. With high pressure overhead and light winds forecast on Monday, expect daytime highs to climb well above average into the mid 60s and conditions to be quite comfortable as you pick your kids up from the bus stop.

Send the kids off to school with a light jacket Monday morning, as temperatures start in the mid and upper 30s. Thanks to high pressure overhead, daytime highs will top out in the mid 60s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year! (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

High pressure will dominate the region through Wednesday, which means the Tri-States will get to enjoy mainly sunny skies and high temperatures ranging between 61 and 68 degrees for the first half of the week.

Fair weather and warm conditions this week will be perfect for starting to decorate your home for the holidays! (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

It may seem a bit early to start thinking about the holidays, but this week will be the perfect time to put your Christmas lights up with the fair weather we’re seeing. Go ahead and use this gorgeous weather as an excuse to get festive early this holiday season!

Thursday and into Friday, another cold front will sweep through the area, but it will be moisture-starved. No rain is expected late this week, but temperatures will scale back into the mid and upper 50s by Friday. It will be a noticeable change in temperature as you step outside on Friday, but temperatures will still be around 5 degrees above average heading into the weekend.

Note, the last day of the year when average highs are at or above 50 degrees is Sunday, November 19th. The last night of the year when average lows are at or above 32 degrees - freezing - is Monday, November 20th.

