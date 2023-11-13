Cold front moving through this morning

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off this new work/school week with mild temperatures in the 40s. That is still pretty cool though, so at least a light jacket will probably be needed. A weak cold front is moving through this morning. Unfortunately, this front is not bringing us any rain. In fact, it is not going to have too much of an impact on our forecast. Even with the front coming through, we have clear skies and winds have switched to the northwest. After the morning cold front, an area of high pressure will build into the region. That high pressure will give us wall to wall blue skies today. Daytime highs will be a little warmer than yesterday, as we should all be able to make it into the mid 60s. That is about 10 - 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. So in short, if you need to get anything done outside today the weather will be perfect for it. Later tonight, we will continue with the clear skies and light winds. This will lead to cooler nighttime lows, in the mid to upper 30s. That means tomorrow morning will be cooler than this morning. A slightly heavier jacket may be needed then.

Another unseasonably warm day is expected tomorrow with more sunshine. Highs will again sit in the mid 60s. Winds will shift again and will start to come out of the south at about 5 - 10 mph. Later that night, lows will improve slightly to the upper 30s to low 40s.

