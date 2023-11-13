Construction on new Fort Madison PAW Shelter continues

According to shelter director Sandy Brown, there are several reasons for the project delay.
By Logan Williams
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - One major Fort Madison construction project is continuing, albeit at a slightly delayed pace.

Crews continue to work on the new PAW Animal Shelter, which was originally set to be complete this fall.

According to shelter director Sandy Brown, there are several reasons for the project delay.

“Due to COVID and the availability of supplies, a lot of things had to be back ordered, like we’re waiting for our windows. They won’t be here until December. And the price has gone up,” Brown said.

She said the building was about 95% paid for when work began, but the delays and increasing costs now mean that another $1.5 million is needed to finish the project.

Brown said the investment is worth it, as the new facility will be a game changer for the community and the six counties they serve.

“It’s meant to be more user friendly. The public will have a place to meet and greet, we won’t be doing them in the driveway. There will be offices, it’s going to be a wonderful facility when it’s done,” Brown said.

The new building will also be more than 10 times larger than the current facility, with enough space to house the larger dogs and keep them inside during the cold weather months.

Brown said the whole project and their operations would not be possible without the support of the community and the staff that live and breathe the shelter.

More fundraising activities are being planned to help cover the remaining costs, and donations can be made at any time on their website.

Money and weather pending, Brown hopes to have the building finished by mid to late spring.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy man dies after crash caused by a medical emergency
Quincy man dies after crash caused by a medical emergency
12 and chestnut motorcyclist crash between pickup and motorcycle.
Fatal motorcycle crash at 12th and Chestnut
One seriously injured in Monroe County crash
One seriously injured in Monroe County crash
Fire at La Belle, Missouri, home
La Belle, Missouri, home destroyed by fire
Kalvin Schenk (left) and Troop 35 Scout Master Terry Dodds (right) stand by the entrance to Mt....
Eagle Scout project helps beautify Mt. Sterling Lake

Latest News

According to shelter director Sandy Brown, there are several reasons for the project delay.
Construction on new Fort Madison PAW Shelter continues
Police reported that the group of people were legally on the property.
Police: Keokuk man arrested after discharging a rifle at group of people
Travis Wiley, 35, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated...
Opening statements in murder trial following 2018 death of an infant starts Tuesday
Jameson confirmed that Darrell Hocker, 51, of Macomb, died due to injuries sustained during a...
Coroner identifies McDonough County inmate who died in altercation
The home at 613 Main St. caught fire just around 11 a.m.
La Belle, Missouri, home destroyed by fire