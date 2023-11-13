Construction on new Fort Madison PAW Shelter continues

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - One major Fort Madison construction project is continuing, albeit at a slightly delayed pace.

Crews continue to work on the new PAW Animal Shelter, which was originally set to be complete this fall.

According to shelter director Sandy Brown, there are several reasons for the project delay.

“Due to COVID and the availability of supplies, a lot of things had to be back ordered, like we’re waiting for our windows. They won’t be here until December. And the price has gone up,” Brown said.

She said the building was about 95% paid for when work began, but the delays and increasing costs now mean that another $1.5 million is needed to finish the project.

Brown said the investment is worth it, as the new facility will be a game changer for the community and the six counties they serve.

“It’s meant to be more user friendly. The public will have a place to meet and greet, we won’t be doing them in the driveway. There will be offices, it’s going to be a wonderful facility when it’s done,” Brown said.

The new building will also be more than 10 times larger than the current facility, with enough space to house the larger dogs and keep them inside during the cold weather months.

Brown said the whole project and their operations would not be possible without the support of the community and the staff that live and breathe the shelter.

More fundraising activities are being planned to help cover the remaining costs, and donations can be made at any time on their website.

Money and weather pending, Brown hopes to have the building finished by mid to late spring.

