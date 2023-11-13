Coroner identifies McDonough County inmate who died in altercation

MACOMB (WGEM) - McDonough County Coroner Eric Jameson has released the identity of an inmate who died after a fight last Wednesday at the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office.

Jameson confirmed that Darrell Hocker, 51, of Macomb, died due to injuries sustained during a fight with another male inmate.

According to McDonough County Sheriff Nick Petigout, Hocker was taken to McDonough District Hospital following the fight and later pronounced dead.

The McDonough County Coroner’s Office, McDonough County State’s Attorney Office, and the Illinois State Police Zone 4 are investigating the incident.

According to court records, Hocker was in jail awaiting trial for two counts of domestic battery, both class 4 felonies.

Police have not announced if there will be charges resulting from the incident.

