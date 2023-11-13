Coroner works to find motorcycle crash victim’s family

QUINCY (WGEM) - The identity of a man killed Friday in a motorcycle crash in Quincy remains under wraps while the Adams County coroner struggles to find a family member who can identify him.

Adams County Coroner Scott Graham said several people had come forward to identify the victim, but he could not confirm they were related to the motorcycle rider.

Graham said he was following up on an out-of-state lead, and hoped to have more information Tuesday morning.

The motorcyclist died after colliding with a pickup truck Friday afternoon at 12th and Chestnut streets in Quincy.

Police reported the motorcyclist was traveling east on Chestnut about 3 p.m. when it struck the pickup as its driver was turning at the 12th Street intersection.

Police said the truck’s driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

RELATED: Fatal motorcycle crash at 12th and Chestnut

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.