Eagle Scout project helps beautify Mt. Sterling Lake

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - Between the ages of 5 and 21 there are more than 1 million Boy Scouts nationwide, and only 6% of them end up achieving the highest status possible, according to Boy Scouts of America.

Becoming an Eagle Scout takes time and hard work, all before the age of 18.

In the Tri-States, Brown County High School senior Kalvin Schenk is one step closer towards reaching the pinnacle of Scout status. In the last two months, Schenk has completed his Eagle Scout project so the only thing he has left to do is fulfill workbook requirements.

An outdoorsman, Schenk and his family love to camp. That’s all he needed to decide where to put his time and effort for his project.

Upon entering Mt. Sterling Lake from Route 99, a new, detailed sign now sits in plain view for all to see. The rock that welcomes visitors to the park is now surrounded by new landscaping, too.

“My parents and I, we all go camping a lot and we enjoy the campsite, so we figured the new campers, they might need something to guide them around and I thought this project would be perfect,” Schenk said.

The sign details everything about the lake, including where each frisbee golf hole is, as well as each camp site, and of course the lake itself. It replaces the already existing sign that’s been in place for years and can only be seen by drivers when exiting the park.

Troop 35 Scout Master Terry Dodds said Schenk introduced the idea to him about a year ago, but all the work was done by Schenk and his family.

“Just like in school, when you’re doing your own school work, you have to do your own work,” Dodds said.

Dodds said Schenk’s project is just one piece of the pie, as the skills he’s learned since becoming a Scout will last a lifetime.

“When you put that down on your resume or on your employment application, if they see that at the bottom, they’ll look at it and say ‘Oh he was an eagle scout, he’s got some leadership qualities,’” Dodds said.

Following graduation, Schenk has aspirations of taking on a trade. The lessons he’s learned on the road to becoming an Eagle Scout, Schenk said, have helped.

“It’ll be like a huge sense of accomplishment,” Schenk said. “It made me gain more confidence in being a leader.”

Schenk first became a Scout when he was in kindergarten. He has until January to complete all the requirements of becoming an Eagle Scout, which is when he turns 18-years old. His project is a continuation of another Scout’s eagle project from around 20 years ago.

