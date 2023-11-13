Fire breaks out at La Belle, Missouri, home

LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A two-story home in La Belle, Missouri, caught fire Monday morning.

The home at 613 Main St. caught fire just around 11 a.m.

Flames could be seen in the first and second-story windows and the roof. Thick smoke was billowing out of the upstairs windows while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

Smoke could be seen for miles and was thick enough to block the sun in the area.

Multiple fire departments and at least one ambulance responded.

Western Lewis County Protection District, R-4 Fire Protection District, and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office were also on the scene.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries or what started the fire.

WGEM News is on the scene and will update this story as more information is available.

La Belle, Mo. house fire (WGEM)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.