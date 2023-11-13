Fire breaks out at La Belle, Missouri, home

The fire was at 613 Main St.
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A two-story home in La Belle, Missouri, caught fire Monday morning.

The home at 613 Main St. caught fire just around 11 a.m.

Flames could be seen in the first and second-story windows and the roof. Thick smoke was billowing out of the upstairs windows while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

Smoke could be seen for miles and was thick enough to block the sun in the area.

Multiple fire departments and at least one ambulance responded.

Western Lewis County Protection District, R-4 Fire Protection District, and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office were also on the scene.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries or what started the fire.

WGEM News is on the scene and will update this story as more information is available.

La Belle, Mo. house fire
La Belle, Mo. house fire(WGEM)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy man dies after crash caused by a medical emergency
Quincy man dies after crash caused by a medical emergency
12 and chestnut motorcyclist crash between pickup and motorcycle.
Fatal motorcycle crash at 12th and Chestnut
One seriously injured in Monroe County crash
One seriously injured in Monroe County crash
QHS falls in the IHSA Quarterfinal to Mount Carmel
The Blue Devils fall to Mount Carmel in the IHSA Class 7A quarterfinal
Kalvin Schenk (left) and Troop 35 Scout Master Terry Dodds (right) stand by the entrance to Mt....
Eagle Scout project helps beautify Mt. Sterling Lake

Latest News

Martin Alvarez
Police: Keokuk man arrested after discharging a rifle at group of people
WGEM News at Ten
Grateful for American Greats hosts second annual benefit
WGEM News at Ten
Eagle Scout project helps beautify Mt. Sterling Lake
WGEM News at Ten
Monroe City wastewater plant nearly complete