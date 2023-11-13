Food Banks Struggle Amid Economic Strains and Inflation: A Call to Community Action

QUINCY (WGEM) -As we turn our attention to a pressing issue affecting communities nationwide, it becomes evident that the holiday season carries an added weight for many. Food banks, lifelines for countless individuals and families, are facing unprecedented challenges due to the economic strains brought on by inflation. The Tri-States region is no exception, and we spoke with officials from local food pantries to understand the impact and efforts being made to address this critical issue.

As we approach the holiday season, food banks across the country find themselves grappling with the harsh reality of a strained economy. Inflation has hit hard, affecting not only consumers but also the vital resources that support those in need. Brenda Ehrhardt, Co-President of Ladies of Charity in Quincy, shared her insights on the challenges they are facing in their town.

“Everything is more expensive for us. Our prices have gone up. You know, we’re doing okay, but we have definitely noticed the prices for just about everything,” said Brenda Ehrhardt.

The surge in inflation has led to an increase in the cost of living, impacting families’ budgets and straining the resources of food banks. Kathy Nelson, Fort Madison Food Pantry Board Vice President, emphasized the challenges faced by their organization.

“In the last several months, we have seen many items that we can’t get. Some of our shelves are getting bare as to what we can offer,” shared Kathy Nelson.

As we approach the holiday season, traditionally a time when demand sees a significant uptick, food banks are facing the daunting task of meeting this increased need amid economic uncertainties. Brenda Ehrhardt emphasized that while they don’t run out of food entirely, they come pretty close, requiring weekly shipments and occasional mid-week supplements.

“We do have to get a weekly shipment, and sometimes we have to supplement a little more mid-week. Sometimes we have food that’s not available because of the food chain, so we make do with what we got,” explained Brenda.

Despite these challenges, communities are rallying to support their local food banks. Fundraising efforts, food drives, and volunteer initiatives are underway across the nation, demonstrating the resilience and compassion of individuals and organizations.

Kathy Nelson highlighted the ongoing support from various sectors. “The postal service and grocery stores, they’ll have a food drive, and those will probably be starting. A lot of times we see those at the holiday times, but of course, our need is 12 months out of the year.”

As the holiday season approaches, this is a call to action for communities to come together and support their local food banks, ensuring that everyone has access to a warm meal, not just during the holidays but throughout the year.

