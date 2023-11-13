Kitchen Cooked chips return to original flavor

By Will Stevenson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST
HANOVER, Pa. (WMBD Radio) - A beloved brand of potato chip, even though it’s no longer made in Central Illinois, may start to taste familiar again.

Utz Quality Foods – the owner of Kitchen Cooked Potato Chips – announced on social media that the chip is returning to its original flavor and recipe.

The original Kitchen Cooked should be in stores now.

While still made in Farmington, back in 2018, the company changed its recipe to comply with what then was a federal ban on trans fats.

Utz closed the Farmington plant that made the chips last year, and turned it into a sales and distribution center.  A plant in Bushnell previously closed.

