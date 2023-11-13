Mendon home destroyed by fire
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MENDON, Ill. (WGEM) - A Mendon, Illinois, home was a total loss following a fire Monday afternoon.
Neighbors said they believe the fire started after 2 p.m. when fire from leaves that were burning sparked a fire to the home.
Neighbors added the fire was also fueled by a gas leak in the home.
Workers have already begun tearing down the home.
Neighbors said a dog and a cat died in the fire.
Firefighters from the Ursa Fire Protection District responded to the fire.
