Mendon home destroyed by fire.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MENDON, Ill. (WGEM) - A Mendon, Illinois, home was a total loss following a fire Monday afternoon.

Neighbors said they believe the fire started after 2 p.m. when fire from leaves that were burning sparked a fire to the home.

Neighbors added the fire was also fueled by a gas leak in the home.

Workers have already begun tearing down the home.

Neighbors said a dog and a cat died in the fire.

Firefighters from the Ursa Fire Protection District responded to the fire.

