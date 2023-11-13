Monroe City wastewater plant nearly complete

The new wastewater facility replaces a treatment plant that was originally built in the 1950's.
The new wastewater facility replaces a treatment plant that was originally built in the 1950's.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - The upgraded wastewater treatment plant in Monroe City is getting much closer to being finished.

The years long project cost around 8 million dollars to complete, with much of that funding coming from the Missouri Public Utility Commission.

The city has also received a $18,236.21 rebate check from the Missouri Rural Water Association to pay for interest costs during the construction phase of the project.

City administrator Tamitha Ague said the upgraded infrastructure will go a long way toward helping the city respond to issues much faster.

“It allows us to really monitor very closely all of the chemicals and where the levels are and where they need to be in order to be in compliance with the DNR, the Department of Natural Resources, and be able to respond in a more timely manner,” said Ague.

She said it could also prevent the city from needing to implement measures such as boil orders.

“Being able to stay on top of that with the new technology and the new plant, as someone who has grown up around here, it’s a really nice plant and it’s really nice to see,” said Ague.

The new facility is replacing a previous plant that was built during the 1950′s.

Crews still need to add a fence and complete some berm work around the plant. That work should be finished by early spring.

Ague said the next water infrastructure project moving forward will be the replacement of old lead and copper pipes in a certain section of the city.

That work will go out to bid over the winter and work should start in the spring.

Within the last two weeks someone found the old plaque that once adorned the walls of the last...
Within the last two weeks someone found the old plaque that once adorned the walls of the last sewage treatment plant.(WGEM)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy man dies after crash caused by a medical emergency
Quincy man dies after crash caused by a medical emergency
12 and chestnut motorcyclist crash between pickup and motorcycle.
Fatal motorcycle crash at 12th and Chestnut
One seriously injured in Monroe County crash
One seriously injured in Monroe County crash
A shooting at the Independence Center Mall is under investigation.
Police: 4 people shot at Missouri shopping mall; 3 suspects in custody
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Oakley Lindsay Center. That’s where you’ll...
Crafting holiday wish lists at Oakley Lindsay Center

Latest News

Kalvin Schenk (left) and Troop 35 Scout Master Terry Dodds (right) stand by the entrance to Mt....
Eagle Scout project helps beautify Mt. Sterling Lake
It honors veterans and first responders while raising awareness about mental health issues that...
Grateful for American Greats hosts second annual benefit
Park board members, veterans and residents turned out to pay a special recognition at this...
Veterans Memorial Park unveils new dedication for veterans
Hannibal’s Veterans Day parade kicked off Saturday morning to celebrate those who served.
Veterans honored at Hannibal Veterans Day parade