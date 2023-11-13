Monroe City wastewater plant nearly complete

MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - The upgraded wastewater treatment plant in Monroe City is getting much closer to being finished.

The years long project cost around 8 million dollars to complete, with much of that funding coming from the Missouri Public Utility Commission.

The city has also received a $18,236.21 rebate check from the Missouri Rural Water Association to pay for interest costs during the construction phase of the project.

City administrator Tamitha Ague said the upgraded infrastructure will go a long way toward helping the city respond to issues much faster.

“It allows us to really monitor very closely all of the chemicals and where the levels are and where they need to be in order to be in compliance with the DNR, the Department of Natural Resources, and be able to respond in a more timely manner,” said Ague.

She said it could also prevent the city from needing to implement measures such as boil orders.

“Being able to stay on top of that with the new technology and the new plant, as someone who has grown up around here, it’s a really nice plant and it’s really nice to see,” said Ague.

The new facility is replacing a previous plant that was built during the 1950′s.

Crews still need to add a fence and complete some berm work around the plant. That work should be finished by early spring.

Ague said the next water infrastructure project moving forward will be the replacement of old lead and copper pipes in a certain section of the city.

That work will go out to bid over the winter and work should start in the spring.

Within the last two weeks someone found the old plaque that once adorned the walls of the last sewage treatment plant. (WGEM)

