Opening statements in murder trial following 2018 death of an infant starts Tuesday

QUINCY (WGEM) - Opening statements are expected to begin on Tuesday in the murder trial of a Quincy man five years in the making.

Travis Wiley, 35, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery.

The charges are in connection to the January 2018 death of an infant girl.

Prosecutors said Wiley shook the girl, which led to her death at a St. Louis hospital.

Wiley was arrested six months later.

Jury selection took place on Monday.

